JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Trimmed by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,700,587 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

