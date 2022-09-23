JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Lowered by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $51.11.

