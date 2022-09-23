Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $255.00

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 258.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 192760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £892.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,921.43.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

