Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 8,019 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.