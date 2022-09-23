Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.