KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

