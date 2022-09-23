KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
KB Home Price Performance
KBH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of KB Home
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.