Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 155,000 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.45 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$844,130.00 ($590,300.70).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 5th, Neil Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Kelsian Group Announces Dividend
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
