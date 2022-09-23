Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 155,000 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.45 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$844,130.00 ($590,300.70).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, Neil Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kelsian Group Announces Dividend

Kelsian Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

