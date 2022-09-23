Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.47 and traded as low as C$5.87. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 284,591 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.06.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,752.30. In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,752.30. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,018.40. Insiders sold 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236 in the last quarter.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.