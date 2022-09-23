Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €720.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €720.00 ($734.69) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($816.33) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

EPA:KER traded down €6.00 ($6.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €495.50 ($505.61). 178,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €529.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €521.83.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.