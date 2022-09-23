Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.73.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $44.71 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

