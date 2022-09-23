Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

