Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.17

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.17 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 51.96 ($0.63). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 53.92 ($0.65), with a volume of 5,147 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £88.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.26 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

