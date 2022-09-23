Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,684.80. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,240 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.