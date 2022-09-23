Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX opened at €19.59 ($19.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.92. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

