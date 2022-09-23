Klever Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 1,968,992,434 coins. The official website for Klever is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

