Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 473159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

