Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

