Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $35.90 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.90 million and $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00292385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00109161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

