Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.22 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00292385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00109161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

