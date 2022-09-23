Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

RDSMY opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

