Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 1,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

