KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 775,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82,801 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 980,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 769,923 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 941,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

