KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 1.8%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.11. 15,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 57,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KARS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.