KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Down 2.2%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.