Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.68 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.