Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.90.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.