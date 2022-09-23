Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

