KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Down 0.8%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €82.50 ($84.18) and last traded at €82.50 ($84.18). Approximately 3,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.20 ($84.90).
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
