Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Director Sells C$63,630.00 in Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,132,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,193,450.29.

Nick Ierfino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Nick Ierfino sold 50,000 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

Shares of CVE:LME opened at C$0.99 on Friday. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 257.12 and a quick ratio of 240.00. The stock has a market cap of C$249.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

