Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $185,489.26 and $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

