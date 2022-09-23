Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $185,489.26 and $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
