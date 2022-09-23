Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.26

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 61863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

