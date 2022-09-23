Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Down 3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 16,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About Lenovo Group

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.