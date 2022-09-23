Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.77

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 68174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

