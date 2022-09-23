Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.33

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,799,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

