LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.