Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00278761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00017182 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

