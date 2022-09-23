LikeCoin Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,951,307 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

