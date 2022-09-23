LINK (LN) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

LINK (LN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $32.72 or 0.00171408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $195.52 million and approximately $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

