LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $0.00 and $3,868.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00623732 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00134509 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.01826268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.