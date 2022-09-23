Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.66 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $423.02 million and $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

