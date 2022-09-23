Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) CEO Purchases $19,571.76 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Hawkins bought 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $19,571.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,667.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lumos Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 10,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
