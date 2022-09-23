Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Luna Innovations Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LUNA stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.