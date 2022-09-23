Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Critical Contrast

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 10 4 0 2.29 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus price target of $10.73, indicating a potential upside of 126.35%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Captor Capital.

This table compares Lundin Mining and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.21% 13.88% 9.19% Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.11 $780.35 million $0.95 4.99 Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Captor Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

