Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.43. 994,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,650,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 5.9099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.