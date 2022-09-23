M. Kraus & Co Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 377,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.01 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

