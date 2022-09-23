M. Kraus & Co Has $6.61 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,533. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.32 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

