Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 16,666 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

