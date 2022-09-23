Marcum Wealth LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.