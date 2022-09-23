Marcum Wealth LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $60.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

