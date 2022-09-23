Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.
Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
